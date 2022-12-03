Alpine outline "next level" expectations for Gasly

Ewan Gale

Saturday 3 December 2022 13:30

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi believes Pierre Gasly can take the team to the "next level" in F1.

Frenchman Gasly joins the Enstone and Viry-based outfit from AlphaTauri next year as the replacement for Aston Martin-bound two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

Alpine enjoyed a resurgent campaign, with Alonso and Esteban Ocon combining to overcome McLaren's challenge for fourth in the constructors' standings despite a rocky relationship and numerous reliability failures.

Gasly, meanwhile, will enter the fray off the back of a challenging year for AlphaTauri that saw the Faenza-based team drop from sixth to ninth in the standings.

Asked what he was expecting the 2020 Italian Grand Prix winner to add to the team, Rossi said: "Hopefully he’s going to bring what we need.

"That is to continue developing the car because at the moment we are still pretty much in the midfield and we need to take the car up a notch.

"For that, you need drivers that are not only capable of going fast and scoring points with the potential the car gives us but also to take it to the next level.

"That means that you need to be able to give feedback to the team and take the whole team in the right direction so the car improves.

"So that's what we hope Pierre is going to bring. He was the technical leader in many ways, I guess, at AlphaTauri.

"We want him to continue doing that, grow the team, grow himself with us and take us to a new level."