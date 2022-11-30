Leclerc delivers touching Binotto send-off

Ian Parkes

Wednesday 30 November 2022 10:46

Charles Leclerc has delivered a touching send-off to Mattia Binotto following the Italian's decision to resign as team principal of Ferrari.

Following weeks of speculation surrounding Binotto's future, the 53-year-old is to leave the Scuderia at the end of what has been a difficult year.

Despite a strong start to the campaign, with Leclerc scoring two wins and a second place in the opening three grands prix to suggest he was a title challenger, mistakes from the pit wall and the Monégasque, coupled with unreliability, undermined the bid.

It resulted in a harsh spotlight being placed upon Binotto, and despite a second-place finish for Ferrari in the constructors' championship, with Leclerc runner-up in the drivers' standings, he opted to fall on his sword rather than be pushed.

Expressing his gratitude to Binotto, via an Instagram post, Leclerc said: "Thank you for everything, Mattia.

READ MORE...Why Ferrari Binotto divorce threatens upward curve

"We spent four very intense years together, full of great satisfaction and also, inevitably, moments that tested us.

"My esteem and respect for you have never diminished, and we have always worked with full dedication to achieve the same goals.

"Good luck for everything."

Ferrari is now searching for its fifth team principal in nine years following the tenures of Stefano Domenicali, Marco Mattiacci, Maurizio Arrivabene and Binotto.