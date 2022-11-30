Hulkenberg delivers verdict on Aston Martin-Haas differences

Ewan Gale

Nico Hulkenberg has delivered his verdict on the difference between Aston Martin and Haas after recently making his first appearance for the American-owned team.

The German will make his return to F1 next season after taking three years away from a full-time role as Aston Martin's reserve driver.

Alongside his simulator and development duties with the Silverstone-based team, Hulkenberg proved a reliable stand-in in grands prix for Covid-hit Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll in 2020 and again for Sebastian Vettel at the start of the past season.

Given the step down from the corporate powerhouse that is Aston Martin to one of F1's smallest operations, differences in how each team is run would have been expected.

But when asked if he could tell the differences in stature during his time behind the wheel at the Abu Dhabi post-season test, Hulkenberg replied: "No.

"Aston Martin has a lot more marketing people but in the number of operational people, they're all the same, so that doesn't feel different."

Pushed for differences in engineering processes, the former Williams, Sauber and Renault driver insisted: "It's early days to comment on stuff like that because it's just been one day [on track].

"Most teams have fairly similar structures of how they run their meetings, how they go about this.

"So far, from what I've seen, there's no big issue on that or a lack of something."