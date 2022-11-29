Hamilton urges GPDA to hold F1 accountable

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 29 November 2022 06:45

Lewis Hamilton has called on the Grand Prix Drivers' Association to use its "responsibility" and ensure F1 takes action on issues it claims it is addressing.

The Mercedes driver has taken a front-line role in tackling environmental and societal issues in recent years, notably leading the push for greater diversity and inclusion within the paddock.

That initiative from the seven-time world champion has spread to life outside F1, with a part-ownership role at the Denver Broncos NFL franchise and the launch of his own TV and film production company, Dawn Apollo, allowing Hamilton to take his diversity push into the worlds of sport and cinema.

F1 itself has begun to take accountability for a number of problems, including environmentalism, with a target to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

Hamilton, however, has called on drivers to ensure targets are met and campaigns have meaningful action to go with the words given by the sport.

The entire grid convened to give Sebastian Vettel a fitting send-off ahead of the Abu Dhabi season-finale, organised by Hamilton, and the Briton said: "Afterwards we were like 'We should do this all the time'.

"Maybe we will make this an annual thing here, and maybe we will add another one in the year, but there is a lot we can do as the GPDA, as a united group.

"We have a responsibility, we have a great platform, each and every one of us, collectively, and there are lots of things F1 has to push forward on action-wise.

"It says we are doing a lot of things, sustainability and all of those things, but we need to make sure we are pushing through and doing our absolute best and maybe the GPDA can have a role in that."