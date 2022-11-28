Horner touts Vettel for future F1 management role

Ewan Gale

Monday 28 November 2022 03:00

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Sebastian Vettel could turn to F1 team management as a future career.

The four-time world champion ended his time in the sport with a point at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Vettel has been non-committal on what lies ahead, although it is likely his societal and environmental activism will take centre stage in whatever comes next.

A project has also been teased by Vettel via his Instagram account, though further details are yet to be announced.

Horner moved into a team principal role having left his driving days behind him, having competed against future F1 drivers Juan Pablo Montoya, Ricardo Zonta, Marc Gené, Gastón Mazzacane as well as Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen and Australian Supercars champion Craig Lowndes in International Formula 3000 during the late 1990s.

Asked if Vettel could follow suit, Horner replied: "I mean, he's a great people person.

"He understands the value of people and the contribution that they make to success.

"And I think he's turned into somewhat of a driver counsellor in the last couple of years as well.

"So it really depends on what he wishes to apply himself to.

"He's one of those guys that's annoyingly good at anything he chooses to do. So I'm sure if he chose that path he would be very good at it."