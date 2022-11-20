Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Horner reveals Perez "dying fly" concerns as Red Bull monopoly slips away
Perez makes Red Bull vow after Leclerc defeat
Alonso switches focus to Aston Martin adventure after "unacceptable" end with Alpine
Hamilton relief at season end as record shattered
Mercedes made "all the mistakes we can make" - Wolff
Vettel rues Aston Martin strategy as F1 career ends with point
F1 drivers' standings post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
1
Leclerc targets title success as Ferrari find perfection
2
Verstappen delivers Red Bull warning after taking command of F1
7
Verstappen dominates as Hamilton ends miserable season with retirement
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Verstappen wins as F1 bids farewell to Vettel
Sainz issues caveat to Leclerc championship aid
23
F1 LIVE - F1 unveils grand prix winners' medal
Alonso reveals final wish from F1 rivals for retiring Vettel
Horner reveals Perez "dying fly" concerns as Red Bull monopoly slips away

Horner reveals Perez "dying fly" concerns as Red Bull monopoly slips away

F1 News

Horner reveals Perez "dying fly" concerns as Red Bull monopoly slips away

Horner reveals Perez "dying fly" concerns as Red Bull monopoly slips away
Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has conceded Sergio Perez would have been a "dying fly" had he not made a second pit stop at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mexican narrowly missed out on securing Red Bull's first F1 championship one-two after failing to finish ahead of Charles Leclerc on track at Yas Marina.

Perez made a strong start and held onto second ahead of the Ferrari driver but an early pit stop allowed Leclerc to create a six-lap tyre delta at the end of the first stint.

A second stop came for Perez as Leclerc closed in and with the Monégasque then switching to a one-stop, the RB18 set off in chase.

But ultimately Perez came up a lap short in his pursuit, forced to settle for third in both the race and the championship.

"Both drivers had good starts and I think Checo took a bit more out of the front right tyre," said Horner.

"It just started to open up, now whether that was a slight difference in set-up or different technique, we need to analyse.

"You could hear him on the radio saying the front was dead and Ferrari were gearing up for an undercut.

"The problem with where Checo was strategically at that point, it would have been a very long one-stop and there was a six or seven-lap overlap that Leclerc was then able to take.

"So we were faced with the prospect of either being a dying fly at the end of the stint or to try and attack. We chose to try and attack and within another lap he would have been there."

Offering acknowledgement to Leclerc's efforts, Horner added: "I have to say congratulations to Charles, he has driven extremely well this year.

"He obviously had a lot of bad luck as well as our drivers at times but he has been a great driver to race against and always very fair.

"For sure, they will come back fighting hard next year."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x