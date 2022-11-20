Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Sargeant bags FIA super licence to confirm Williams seat
1
Wolff concedes Mercedes' only Abu Dhabi hope after "table of doom" prediction
Aston Martin battling Vettel "distraction"
Ricciardo refusing to treat Abu Dhabi as F1 goodbye
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds
Verstappen reveals details of Vettel support after Hamilton Silverstone crash
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast
Binotto hints at Schumacher Ferrari exit
Hamilton issues harmony claim after hosting Vettel farewell dinner
Verstappen Abu Dhabi redemption after stirring up Red Bull smell - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 qualifying head to heads - Final 2022 Rankings
Magnussen rues traffic as F1 brings Haas back to Earth
Leclerc delivers vow in Perez pursuit
Gasly bemoans 'London rush-hour traffic' in Abu Dhabi qualifying
Sargeant bags FIA super licence to confirm Williams seat

Sargeant bags FIA super licence to confirm Williams seat

F1 News

Sargeant bags FIA super licence to confirm Williams seat

Sargeant bags FIA super licence to confirm Williams seat

Logan Sargeant has confirmed his position as a Williams F1 driver for 2023 after finishing fourth in the F2 standings.

The American was announced as Alex Albon's 2023 team-mate during the United States Grand Prix weekend but with the caveat that he still needed to score the points required to secure his FIA super licence.

But a pair of fine performances in Abu Dhabi made this a non-issue, with a drive to fifth in Sunday's feature race confirming he ended the season fourth in the standings.

This outcome alone yielded 30 points and added to his existing haul to put him comfortably above the 40-point threshold to achieve the much-needed licence.

In order to minimise the driver's task, Williams had run Sargeant in free practice sessions in the United States, Brazil and Abu Dhabi that each added a point to his cause.

The 21-year-old will now become the first American to race in F1 since Alexander Rossi contested five races with Manor Marussia in 2015.

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x