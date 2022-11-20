Sargeant bags FIA super licence to confirm Williams seat

Sam Hall

Sunday 20 November 2022 09:10 - Updated: 09:14

Logan Sargeant has confirmed his position as a Williams F1 driver for 2023 after finishing fourth in the F2 standings.

The American was announced as Alex Albon's 2023 team-mate during the United States Grand Prix weekend but with the caveat that he still needed to score the points required to secure his FIA super licence.

But a pair of fine performances in Abu Dhabi made this a non-issue, with a drive to fifth in Sunday's feature race confirming he ended the season fourth in the standings.

This outcome alone yielded 30 points and added to his existing haul to put him comfortably above the 40-point threshold to achieve the much-needed licence.

In order to minimise the driver's task, Williams had run Sargeant in free practice sessions in the United States, Brazil and Abu Dhabi that each added a point to his cause.

The 21-year-old will now become the first American to race in F1 since Alexander Rossi contested five races with Manor Marussia in 2015.