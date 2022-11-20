Alonso reveals final wish from F1 rivals for retiring Vettel

Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Sunday 20 November 2022 10:26

Fernando Alonso has vowed to "take care" of Sebastian Vettel when the German makes his final F1 start in Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Vettel will retire from the sport after the chequered flag falls at the Yas Island Circuit.

But the four-time champion is leaving on a high after negotiating the traffic in qualifying to equal his best starting position of the season with ninth.

After failing to escape Q2, however, Alonso revealed the drivers were being particularly cautious of Vettel this weekend so as not to be the one to ruin his farewell.

Asked if he was happy for the German with his elevated position, Alonso said: “Yeah, I was very happy.

"It’s not that we all tried to help him but we all tried to have an eye on him, whether we see him in the mirror or when he is coming on a fast lap or whatever because we want a smooth weekend for him.

“He starts ninth and I start 10th, so I will take care of him at the start and on the first lap, and let’s hope we both see the chequered flag.”

Alonso approaches the end at Alpine

Alonso is the driver who replaces Vettel at Aston Martin next season, and despite criticising Alpine on a number of occasions this year, the Spaniard has indicated he was beginning to feel the emotion of his own departure.

“I was thinking before quali that there were just two more times that I will jump in the car, one was in quali and the other will be when I drive the car to the grid," he said.

“So I will try to enjoy every lap and finish on a high. It would be nice to finish in the points and see the chequered flag.

"It is not guaranteed this year that we will see the chequered flag so that will be our main goal and to make some doughnuts at the end of the race.”