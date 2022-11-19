Verstappen Abu Dhabi redemption after stirring up Red Bull smell - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Saturday 19 November 2022 22:30

Max Verstappen took pole for the final race of the F1 season as Red Bull dominated qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Dutchman helped Sergio Perez by providing a slipstream in Q3. Read more...

"Destructive" Verstappen accused of stirring up "a bad smell" at Red Bull

Max Verstappen's decision to air internal issues over the team radio at the São Paulo Grand Prix was "a very destructive thing to do", according to Martin Brundle. Read more...

Wolff laments Mercedes Abu Dhabi "toilet day"

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has described qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as a "toilet day" after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ended the session fifth and sixth. Read more...

Binotto responds to Ferrari exit rumour

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is steeling himself against future criticism at the end of a week in which it was suggested he was set for the axe. Read more...

F1 facing Middle East duel for final 2023 sprint slot