Binotto responds to Ferrari exit rumour

Sam Hall

Saturday 19 November 2022 09:49 - Updated: 09:49

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is steeling himself against future criticism at the end of a week in which it was suggested he was set for the axe.

Italian media reported in the lead-up to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Binotto would lose his job over the winter and be replaced by Alfa Romeo counterpart Fred Vasseur for 2023.

The team was quick to release a statement rubbishing the rumours, but the Italian has conceded such speculation is part of the job with the Scuderia.

"Ferrari is the most loved team," said Binotto. "Seb [Vettel] said once that everyone is a Ferrari fan and if they tell you this is not the case, as a matter of fact, they are [a fan].

"And when there is such a big passion around it, there is always a lot of criticism and rumours. That has been true in the past and it will be in the future.

"Obviously, once this speculation was out, I had a chat with my chairman John Elkann and together we discussed openly what was the best way to move forward, so we decided to release a statement to close any speculation.

"And clearly, the speculation is totally without foundation."

Binotto "relaxed" over F1 future

Ferrari has endured a tough season after starting strongly with two wins from the opening three races, and suggesting a title challenge was on the cards.

But as Max Verstappen and Red Bull found their feet, Ferrari faltered and faded.

Asked if he could guarantee he would be in post next year, Binotto added: "Obviously, it is not down to me to decide but I am pretty relaxed.

"The reason why I am relaxed is that I always have open, frank and constructive discussions with my bosses, with my chairman, not only on the short term but also on the medium and the long term.

"More than that, if we look back at the season, yes, we had a few ups and downs.

"We are not the fastest car on the track, but we achieved our main objective which was to be back and to be competitive in the new era of the 2022 cars.

"Yes, I'm relaxed. More than that, I'm really focused on what we need to do and am concentrated on the team."