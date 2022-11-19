Leclerc delivers vow in Perez pursuit

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Charles Leclerc has vowed to 'give it his all' in his battle with Sergio Perez to secure second in this season's F1 drivers' standings.

The duo head into Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix level on 290 points, and with the Ferrari driver ahead on the countback of race wins.

But after qualifying behind both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Leclerc is aware he faces an uphill task to maintain his championship position.

Asked if he can beat the Red Bull pair, Leclerc said: "It is difficult to know for now.

"We had a difficult FP2. During the race simulations, it definitely felt quite a bit better this morning but we had no reference. So, it is a bit of a question mark for now.

"I feel we are in a better place compared to yesterday. Whether this is enough to beat the Red Bulls tomorrow, I don't know yet but we will give it our all.

"Regardless of the championship, if there is an opportunity then I will try and go for it."

Unlike a week ago when the Red Bull team-mates were less keen to work together, with Max Verstappen ignoring orders to allow Perez by, they have demonstrated an understanding this weekend as the Dutchman provided a tow in Q3.

Although starting behind, Leclerc reflected that Ferrari is also capable of teamwork with Carlos Sainz fourth on the grid.

"I'm sure we can work together too with Carlos, I have no doubt of that," he added. "We will try to maximise the team result.

"We know Red Bull is a bit stronger on Sunday so it is going to be tricky but we are going to give it our all and hopefully, we can get that second place in the drivers' and constructors' championship."

