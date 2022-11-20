Binotto hints at Schumacher Ferrari exit

Ewan Gale

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has hinted Mick Schumacher is to leave the team's driver roster.

The German has been brought through the ranks as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, culminating in a two-year stint in F1 with Haas.

But the American-owned team has opted for change ahead of next season, with 35-year-old Nico Hulkenberg preferred after a three-year sabbatical as Aston Martin's reserve driver.

Schumacher's future is now uncertain, with strong rumours linking him to a Mercedes reserve role despite his Ferrari ties.

"Mick is a great driver, he has always progressed through his career and I think he has progressed through the season," said Binotto.

"If you look at where he started and where he is ending, he has shown he is capable of progressing.

"As Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy, we believe he is a great driver."

But on what the future holds for the German, Binotto added: "After Haas decided on a different choice for next season, we need to sit down with Mick to decide what the best is for the future.

"The decision is really what is best for him. We don't have a seat to offer him right now and what is most important when you are young in your career is to get the best opportunity for you.

"We will be fully open to different choices but it is something now, we need to sit down with him to conclude."