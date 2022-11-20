Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Binotto hints at Schumacher Ferrari exit
1
Wolff concedes Mercedes' only Abu Dhabi hope after "table of doom" prediction
Sargeant bags FIA super licence to confirm Williams seat
Aston Martin battling Vettel "distraction"
Ricciardo refusing to treat Abu Dhabi as F1 goodbye
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds
Verstappen reveals details of Vettel support after Hamilton Silverstone crash
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast
Hamilton issues harmony claim after hosting Vettel farewell dinner
Verstappen Abu Dhabi redemption after stirring up Red Bull smell - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 qualifying head to heads - Final 2022 Rankings
Magnussen rues traffic as F1 brings Haas back to Earth
Leclerc delivers vow in Perez pursuit
Gasly bemoans 'London rush-hour traffic' in Abu Dhabi qualifying
Binotto hints at Schumacher Ferrari exit

Binotto hints at Schumacher Ferrari exit

F1 News

Binotto hints at Schumacher Ferrari exit

Binotto hints at Schumacher Ferrari exit

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has hinted Mick Schumacher is to leave the team's driver roster.

The German has been brought through the ranks as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, culminating in a two-year stint in F1 with Haas.

But the American-owned team has opted for change ahead of next season, with 35-year-old Nico Hulkenberg preferred after a three-year sabbatical as Aston Martin's reserve driver.

Schumacher's future is now uncertain, with strong rumours linking him to a Mercedes reserve role despite his Ferrari ties.

"Mick is a great driver, he has always progressed through his career and I think he has progressed through the season," said Binotto.

"If you look at where he started and where he is ending, he has shown he is capable of progressing.

"As Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy, we believe he is a great driver."

But on what the future holds for the German, Binotto added: "After Haas decided on a different choice for next season, we need to sit down with Mick to decide what the best is for the future.

"The decision is really what is best for him. We don't have a seat to offer him right now and what is most important when you are young in your career is to get the best opportunity for you.

"We will be fully open to different choices but it is something now, we need to sit down with him to conclude."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x