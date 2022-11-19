Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Wolff confirms Mercedes Schumacher interest
Hamilton facing potential Abu Dhabi grid penalty as Red Bull set one-two pace
Binotto responds to Ferrari exit rumour
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP3 LIVE: Perez on top as Hamilton in hot water
F1 facing Middle East duel for final 2023 sprint slot
Alpine reveal drop threat made to Alonso and Ocon
Red Bull explain Ricciardo role after Marko slip
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds
Schumacher deserves F1 seat - Magnussen
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast
Ricciardo reveals unexpected gesture from Vettel
2
"Destructive" Verstappen accused of stirring up "a bad smell" at Red Bull
Hamilton picks up Vettel farewell bill as Ricciardo Red Bull future takes shape - GPFans F1 Recap
Vettel reveals "funny" feeling of final F1 Friday
Wolff confirms Mercedes Schumacher interest

Wolff confirms Mercedes Schumacher interest

F1 News

Wolff confirms Mercedes Schumacher interest

Wolff confirms Mercedes Schumacher interest

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Mick Schumacher "fits" with the team but insisted a deal to add the German to its roster is far from done.

Schumacher has been dropped by Haas for next season in favour of Nico Hulkenberg, who joins from a three-year stint as Aston Martin's reserve driver.

But with Mercedes lacking a reserve driver after the departures of Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries, Schumacher has emerged as a leading contender to fill the void.

Schumacher's father Michael ended his career with a three-year comeback stint with the Silver Arrows between 2010 and 2012, and Wolff has confirmed interest in the German's services.

"Mick is someone who has always been close to our heart because of Michael and the whole Schumacher family," said Wolff. "Ralf was in the DTM for a long time for us and his son [David] races in GTs.

"He is an intelligent, well-mannered young man, he has been very successful in the junior formulas.

"We believe we can look after him if the situation were to happen and with someone that just fits the team.

"But we haven't put pen to paper and we haven't come anywhere close to any terms.

"I am saying that openly because I think he just fits and now we need to make it happen if he wants to and Sabine [Kehm, manager] wants to, and we see where it goes to."

Wolff proud of de Vries and Vandoorne moves

De Vries and Vandoorne have now both left Mercedes to find pastures new after the team's Formula E entry was acquired by McLaren.

The duo secured championships in the all-electric series, but after the change in ownership de Vries has made the move to AlphaTauri whilst Vandoorne fills the Aston Martin reserve role alongside Felipe Drugovich.

"I am really proud that Nyck made it into a real F1 seat even though he is changing family," conceded Wolff.

"He deserves to be in F1 and it shows also that winning the world championship in Formula E for us and being a reserve was right for him and right for us, and Stoffel the same.

"They have flown away to be with someone else."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x