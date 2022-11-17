Hamilton reveals Abu Dhabi focus after Verstappen controversy

Sam Hall

Thursday 17 November 2022 11:03 - Updated: 11:13

Lewis Hamilton has maintained he is focused on the task at hand and is not looking at the past as F1 returns to Abu Dhabi 12 months on from last year's controversial season finale.

The Mercedes driver missed out on the chance to secure a record-breaking eighth world title last year after then-race director Michael Masi allowed a single-lap shootout against Max Verstappen by calling the safety car in earlier than is mandated by the regulations.

Following the weekend, Hamilton disappeared from the public gaze with speculation building over the winter as to whether he would return to the cockpit at all.

Asked for his thoughts about returning to the Yas Marina Circuit, Hamilton said: “I don’t really think a lot about it so I don’t really have many thoughts on the last race here.

“I’ve had many great experiences here in the previous years, even from the first race that I had here in 2009 where I was leading and had a brake failure.

"I remember the feeling of having to retire in that race, so I’ve had lots of ups and downs in this race.

“I’m not necessarily focused on stuff that is behind me and am trying to be the best I can moving forwards in the days ahead."

Hamilton will start his 200th race with Mercedes this weekend, a first for any driver with a single team and an achievement he labelled as "crazy".

Pressed on the events of last December, Hamilton was asked if he had indeed even watched back the fateful lap.

He added: “I don’t look in the past and think of what I could have done better in that respect.”