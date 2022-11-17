Red Bull reveal death threats after Verstappen Perez furore

Ewan Gale

Thursday 17 November 2022 10:25

Red Bull has revealed death threats have been levelled at team members following the tumultuous São Paulo Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen refused to allow team-mate Sergio Perez through on the final lap in order to help the Mexican's fight against Charles Leclerc for second in the championship, despite calls over team radio from his team.

The two-time champion explained that he had reasons for refusing to pull aside, with suggestions a falling out over Perez's crash during Monaco Grand Prix practice led to the issue in Brazil.

In a statement released ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull has provided further detail behind the team orders incident.

"As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil," the statement read.

"We had not envisaged the situation that unfolded on the last lap and we had not agreed a strategy for such a scenario before the race.

"Regretfully, Max was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed.

"This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention.

"Following the race Max spoke openly and honestly, allowing for both drivers to resolve any outstanding issues or concerns.

"The team accept Max's reasoning, the conversation was a personal matter which will remain private between the team and no further comment will be made."

But citing hateful behaviour online in the aftermath, the statement continued: "The events that followed from a social media point of view are completely unacceptable.

"The abusive online behaviour towards Max, Checo, the team and their respective families is shocking and saddening and unfortunately is something that we as a sport are having to address with depressing regularity.

"There is no place for it in racing or society as a whole and we need to do and be better.

"At the end of the day this is a sport, we are here to race.

"Death threats, hate mail, vitriol towards extended family members is deplorable.

"We value inclusion and want a safe space for everyone to work in and enjoy our sport. The abuse needs to stop."