Vettel insists no regrets over F1 career

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 16 November 2022 13:56

Sebastian Vettel has no regrets about his time in F1 as he prepares for his final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver will close the curtain on a career that has solidified his place as one of the greats of the sport, claiming four world titles in succession between 2010 and 2013.

Vettel's final race comes at the Yas Marina circuit, the venue where the German secured the first of his championships.

Asked to look back on his career ahead of his swansong, Vettel replied: "I haven't looked back yet.

"So maybe that's more for the question for 10 years' time. But yeah, I'm very happy with it.

"Obviously, I had a lot of highlights a lot of great races, great people that I got to know and work with.

"Surely there are some moments that maybe weren't great, but I think they helped me to arrive where I am today.

"So I don't have any real regrets. I think I had a very good time. That sums it up. I think it's been a privilege.

"I'm very happy to take all of this, everything that I learned, everything that I was able to experience, all the support that I got, as well to hopefully boost me in the next chapter."

Stroll pays tribute to Vettel

Vettel's team-mate Lance Stroll has paid his respects ahead of the season-finale having absorbed the wealth of knowledge offered across a two-year partnership.

"I want to pay tribute to Sebastian ahead of his final grand prix," said Stroll.

"He has been a fantastic team-mate over the last two years, a brilliant person to work with, a man from whom I have learned a lot about both racing and life.

"I wish the best future for him and his family.”