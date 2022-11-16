Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Steiner assesses Schumacher progress as future remains uncertain
1
Wolff rules out Hamilton priority as stunning record hangs by thread
Tsunoda "bullied" by FIA in safety car confusion
McLaren refuse to concede defeat in Alpine fight
F1 urges caution after sizzling São Paulo sprint
2
Button 'amazed' by Verstappen team order own goal
Verstappen makes Red Bull vow after 'clear the air' talks
Verstappen issued Red Bull warning as Hamilton grudge revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
21
F1 LIVE - Haaland leads Manchester City trio in motorsport challenge
FIA and FIM partner to inspire gender equality in motorsport
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast
FIA to offer VAR inspiration to Premier League in Abu Dhabi
Ferrari respond to Binotto axe rumours
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds
Steiner assesses Schumacher progress as future remains uncertain

Steiner assesses Schumacher progress as future remains uncertain

F1 News

Steiner assesses Schumacher progress as future remains uncertain

Steiner assesses Schumacher progress as future remains uncertain

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Mick Schumacher has improved as an F1 driver but conceded his season has been "up and down" as the German's future hangs in the balance.

Schumacher is believed to be in direct competition with compatriot Nico Hulkenberg for a seat alongside Kevin Magnussen next season.

A difficult qualifying in Brazil looked like it would have hit his chances had a decision not been made by the time, though a resurgent sprint proved just what Schumacher could do.

READ MORE: Button 'amazed' by Verstappen team order own goal

An inauspicious start to the campaign looked set to leave Schumacher lagging in the team with Magnussen scoring upon his return to the sport and whilst results compared to the Dane improved through the year, expensive crashes gave Steiner and owner Gene Haas food for thought.

Assessing Schumacher's season ahead of the final race of the year, Steiner said: "I mean, his job is a little bit up and down.

"The whole season, I mean, we all know he had very good moments and very bad moments, you know, it's an up and down."

Insisting progress had been made by the 23-year-old across the course of the campaign, Steiner added: "I think he got more consistent.

"He obviously improved, you know, because the beginning of the season was very tough, when he was thrown in at the deep end, with a better car, with a very good team-mate.

"It was a little bit of ‘OK, this is now Formula 1 for real’, you know, but then he recovered and got better."

Schumacher reveals "prove them wrong" attitude

Ahead of what could be his final F1 race for the foreseeable future, Schumacher is adamant the hardest moments are part of the path to success.

On his biggest takeaway from the season, Schumacher said: "Don’t stop believing in yourself and prove them wrong.

"Formula 1 is my life, I love every single moment of it and the learnings and tough times, that’s all a part of it and it’s just a matter of how you go about it and cope with it.

"That’s when you know if you’re made out for this sport or not.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x