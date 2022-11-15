F1 announce "first-of-its-kind" exhibition

Sam Hall

Tuesday 15 November 2022 09:21 - Updated: 09:23

F1 has announced a "first-of-its-kind" exhibition that will open in Madrid in March 2023.

The sport will be hosted at the IFEMA Madrid from Friday 24 March through to Sunday 16 June next year and promises "a stunning adventure through the extraordinary world of Formula 1".

The attraction has been produced in partnership with Round Room Live, the company behind the Jurrasic World Experience in London.

Each of the six rooms has been designed in collaboration with award-winning artists, filmmakers and craftspeople to showcase a wide range of never-before-seen artefacts from teams, experts and personalities.

"The opening of this spectacular exhibition marks a significant moment in the history of Formula 1," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"As the sport continues to grow at an exponential rate, it’s vital that our fanbase remains at the forefront of everything we do."

"Launching this world-class international exhibition allows more fans around the world to fall in love with F1 while providing the perfect platform for us to honour the sport’s incredible history.

"I want to thank everyone who has contributed to this project and helped to build an exhibition that captures the heart and soul of the sport we all love."

The 90-minute experience has been several years in the making and is expected to deliver something for everyone, with an audio-visual package marrying rare films, interactive displays, sculptures and iconic Grand Prix cars.

Lead Curator & Producer, Timothy Harvey, added: “To curate and produce the world’s first official Formula 1 Exhibition has been a huge honour.

"This show takes fans behind the curtain of Formula 1, providing a new range of fascinating perspectives and unexpected stories about the sport. We have been overwhelmed by the support of so many of the F1 Teams and luminaries.

"I believe the show celebrates Formula 1’s rich history and heritage in a dramatic and fun way that will engage everyone from avid fans to young kids and families. It’s been many years in the making and now I can’t wait to open the doors in Madrid!”