Ricciardo denies 'done deal' Red Bull return

Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Sunday 13 November 2022 08:20

Daniel Ricciardo has denied reports that a return to Red Bull for 2023 is a "done deal".

The Australian will not feature on the grid next year and is instead seeking a reserve driver role with a 'top' team in a bid to potentially place himself in race-winning machinery in 2024.

On Saturday, Brazilian broadcaster Esporte Na Band claimed Ricciardo had made his decision and a return to Red Bull had been secured.

After growing up in the team's junior system, the 33-year-old spent five successful years competing alongside Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen in a period that yielded seven race wins.

Asked if his future was close to being decided, Ricciardo said: "Not really.

"There's nothing yet close or confirmed or anything. I can make something up but nothing new to tell you."

Pressed further on Red Bull being a "done deal", he added: "It's not, I can tell you now. Nothing is done.

"Look, as I have said before, I have nothing to hide.

"From even a contractual point of view in terms of, I guess I'm free to talk and whatever but there's nothing done.

"If something was done, trust me, I'd be saying it. So there's nothing holding that back."