Russell triumphant in stunning sprint as Alpine in turmoil - GPFans F1 Recap
Vettel relieved after "hairy" Stroll near-miss
Alpine vow to take action after "severely toxic" São Paulo sprint online abuse
Alpine slate driver conduct as Alonso penalised for Ocon collision
FIA reveal 'too small' grid boxes as Hamilton escapes sprint penalty
1
Verstappen issues Mercedes worry after sprint catastrophe
1
Gasly escapes stewards with warning
Ocon fears consequences after post-sprint Alpine fire
21
F1 LIVE - Alonso and Ocon face stewards after São Paulo sprint incident
Russell hails Mercedes "luxury" after sprint victory
6
Russell clinches thrilling sprint as Hamilton secures all-Mercedes front-row
São Paulo Grand Prix Sprint LIVE: Russell wins stunning Interlagos sprint; Hamilton third
McLaren warn against "artificial" sprint changes
2
Haas reach final decision on Schumacher F1 future
F1 News

GPFans Staff

George Russell will start the São Paulo Grand Prix from the front after taking victory in a scintillating sprint at Interlagos. Read more...

Alpine slate driver conduct as Alonso penalised for Ocon collision

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer insisted Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon "let the team down" after both drivers plummeted from the top 10 through contact in the São Paulo Grand Prix sprint. Read more...

Verstappen issues Mercedes worry after sprint catastrophe

Max Verstappen fears his remarkable run is poised to come to an end in the São Paulo Grand Prix after being crushed by Mercedes in the sprint at Interlagos. Read more...

FIA reveal 'too small' grid boxes as Hamilton escapes sprint penalty

Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and Zhou Guanyu have escaped penalty for a race-start infringement at the São Paulo Grand Prix sprint. Read more...

Haas reach final decision on Schumacher F1 future

Guenther Steiner has confirmed team owner Gene Haas has reached a decision on the future of Mick Schumacher. Read more...

Red Bull set record straight on false Verstappen ability slur

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan has rubbished comments from within the team suggesting Max Verstappen lacked technical ability in F1. Read more...

F1 Standings

