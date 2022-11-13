Russell triumphant in stunning sprint as Alpine in turmoil - GPFans F1 Recap
George Russell will start the São Paulo Grand Prix from the front after taking victory in a scintillating sprint at Interlagos. Read more...
Alpine slate driver conduct as Alonso penalised for Ocon collision
Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer insisted Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon "let the team down" after both drivers plummeted from the top 10 through contact in the São Paulo Grand Prix sprint. Read more...
Verstappen issues Mercedes worry after sprint catastrophe
Max Verstappen fears his remarkable run is poised to come to an end in the São Paulo Grand Prix after being crushed by Mercedes in the sprint at Interlagos. Read more...
FIA reveal 'too small' grid boxes as Hamilton escapes sprint penalty
Lewis Hamilton, Daniel Ricciardo and Zhou Guanyu have escaped penalty for a race-start infringement at the São Paulo Grand Prix sprint. Read more...
Haas reach final decision on Schumacher F1 future
Guenther Steiner has confirmed team owner Gene Haas has reached a decision on the future of Mick Schumacher. Read more...
Red Bull set record straight on false Verstappen ability slur
Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan has rubbished comments from within the team suggesting Max Verstappen lacked technical ability in F1. Read more...