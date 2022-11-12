Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Red Bull set record straight on false Verstappen ability slur
Gasly and Piastri to drive for new F1 teams in Abu Dhabi test
Gasly revels in Magnussen pole despite "terrible" result for AlphaTauri
2
Brundle urges F1 to "finesse" sprint amid uncertainty
Steiner - Magnussen pole 'best moment of my F1 career'
Ferrari explain latest strategic gaffe that made Leclerc "one unhappy man"
Norris reveals bug blighted sublime qualifying effort
F1 São Paulo Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds
F1 rule spirit questioned as Mercedes and Ferrari weigh up conundrum
F1 São Paulo Grand Prix weather forecast
Hamilton offers Verstappen rare praise
Magnussen São Paulo shock as Mercedes suspend sponsor - GPFans F1 Recap
Steiner rubbishes Magnussen luck claim for São Paulo pole
2
Leclerc seeks Ferrari answers after latest blunder
Red Bull set record straight on false Verstappen ability slur

Red Bull set record straight on false Verstappen ability slur

F1 News

Red Bull set record straight on false Verstappen ability slur

Red Bull set record straight on false Verstappen ability slur

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan has rubbished comments from within the team suggesting Max Verstappen lacked technical ability in F1.

The Dutchman has romped to a second championship this year, breaking the record for wins in a single season with 14 so far and with two races remaining.

Head of Red Bull's driver academy Guillaume Rocquelin, who was previously the team's head of race engineering, told the Les Fous du Volant podcast: “Max has always been a boss.

"He has enormous self-confidence, he knows what he wants and he is very direct.

“But I’ll be honest, Max is weak technically compared to other drivers we’ve worked with. I think he still has a lot of progress to make.

“He is a leader by his attitude, his results, but I think he can improve from a technical point of view and in the way of developing the car.”

These claims have been disputed by Monaghan, who believes the quotes have been mistranslated.

"If we may just correct some things, it was a poor translation from an interview with a colleague of mine so it was a bit misquoted," said Monaghan.

"However, Max is technically extremely gifted.

"He did a lot of work as a youngster, often guided by his father, and you can see the legacy of that.

"He knows what he is talking about when he is in the car, he knows what he wants and with his engineers.

"They know how to deliver a car that is nicely balanced, driveable, looks after the tyres well enough that he can manage a situation and if you look at his record over the past seasons he has been with us, it is stunning.

"He wouldn't achieve that if he wasn't an exceptional driver."

Insisting there was more room for Verstappen to grow, Monaghan added: "Of course, he can [improve]. He might not thank me for saying that.

"There are areas where he can get a bit better, he will dig into himself and think what could he do better through a season.

"It is up to us to give him a car that he can go and demonstrate those skills next year."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x