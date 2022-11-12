Haas reach final decision on Schumacher F1 future

Sam Hall

Saturday 12 November 2022 16:15

Guenther Steiner has confirmed team owner Gene Haas has reached a decision on the future of Mick Schumacher.

Haas, which currently holds the only vacancy on the F1 grid, has been keen to allow Schumacher the maximum time possible to prove himself worthy of retaining his seat for a third year.

But with two grands prix remaining, time has finally run out.

"Expect the announcement sometime next week," said Haas team principal Steiner.

"I am not telling you the day because then everybody will be starting to wait for that day, but it will be coming next week."

Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg has been strongly linked with the Haas seat even though he has been without a full-time drive for three years.

Asked if the timeframe meant Gene Haas had concluded his thinking on the matter, Steiner replied: "You are right.

"We are just sorting out the details of how we are going to do what we are going to do."