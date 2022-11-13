Magnussen "forgot to enjoy" moment of F1 glory

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Sunday 13 November 2022 11:41

Kevin Magnussen has conceded he "forgot to enjoy" his big moment after leading for two laps from pole during the São Paulo Grand Prix sprint.

The Haas driver made the perfect getaway from the grid and led Max Verstappen into the first corner.

But the two-time champion claimed the lead at the end of the second lap, before both Mercedes, both Ferraris, the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez and Lando Norris' McLaren filtered through with superior pace.

The Dane still collected a vital point in Haas' push to consolidate eighth in the constructors' standings by finishing eighth in the sprint, with more points on the table in the grand prix.

Reflecting on his moment in the spotlight, Magnussen said: "I think it almost went as well as we could have hoped for.

"The pace wasn't quite good enough to keep Norris behind, he was a bit too fast.

"But I still got a point out of it, led a couple of laps and started from pole position for the first time which was great."

Asked how it felt to lead in F1, Magnussen conceded: "I forgot to enjoy it.

"I was looking after my tyres and getting into a rhythm so I didn't really think about it.

"My battle was P7, P8, and around there.

"I knew the guys behind would overtake so I just tried to lose as little time as possible in order to try and finish as high as possible."