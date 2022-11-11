Norris to contest São Paulo Grand Prix after illness

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Lando Norris will take part in on-track action at the São Paulo Grand Prix on Friday after recovering from suspected food poisoning.

The McLaren driver was pulled from his media duties on Thursday after falling ill.

Such was the concern of the team that Nyck de Vries underwent a seat fitting while wearing a set of Norris' overalls in case the regular-season driver was unable to take part in the Friday sessions.

De Vries has already taken part in sessions for Aston Martin, Mercedes and Williams this season, replacing Alex Albon at the latter team as a last-minute substitute in Italy after the 26-year-old was treated for appendicitis.

Given the nature of a sprint weekend where qualifying follows immediately after first practice, it was unclear whether Norris would be able to take part in the remainder of the weekend had de Vries deputised.

But taking to social media a little more than an hour before practice is due to get underway, Norris confirmed: "You can't get rid of me that easy."

McLaren has confirmed to GPFans that Norris will take part in Friday's sessions.

This is the second health scare for Norris this season after the British driver contracted tonsillitis during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend in May, a condition he continued to suffer with in Monaco.

