Magnussen backs F1 sprint tweak

Ewan Gale

Friday 11 November 2022 08:08

Kevin Magnussen has thrown his support behind potential changes to F1's sprint format.

The last of three sprint weekends take place at this weekend's São Paulo Grand Prix which sees qualifying on Friday afternoon to make way for a 100km race on Saturday, the result of which determines the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

After running three sprint races last season and this year, F1 will run six in 2023, despite mixed reviews from the sport's fanbase.

Drivers are also split on the sprint, with some supporting the belief there is increased action whilst others such as Max Verstappen countering such comments.

Two-time champion Verstappen believes there is less racing due to the drivers being unprepared to take risks when grid positions are on the line for the grand prix.

Haas driver Magnussen, whilst agreeing with the Dutchman's concern, insisted he was in favour of the format.

"I kind of like it," said Magnussen. "Max has a good point that the risk you take in the sprint is less because it decides your position for Sunday.

"So maybe a good tweak would be to separate that so you can go for it."

It is now understood F1 has entered into discussions with the teams over changes to eradicate the issues presented, notably, making the sprint a standalone event.

Magnussen enjoys qualifying challenge

Due to the schedule change, drivers are afforded just a single practice session before entering parc fermé conditions for Q1.

That is one aspect of the sprint Magnussen has insisted should not be changed.

"I do enjoy going from practice one into qualifying because it puts a lot of pressure [on drivers] to find a rhythm quickly and get your set-up right," added Magnussen.

"When there are three practices, it is quite a lot. So I kind of like [the sprint]."