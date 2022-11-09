Marko denies 'need to sell' AlphaTauri

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko has denied AlphaTauri is "on the brink" of being sold.

Since its formation as Toro Rosso in 2006, the team has given opportunities to drivers including Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo. In total, seven current drivers have raced for the team.

However, the future of the Red Bull sister team was called into question following the death of team owner Dietrich Mateschitz during the United States Grand Prix weekend.

Keen to quickly lay these rumours to rest, Marko told Auto Motor und Sport: "The group is doing well.

"There is no financial need to sell the team. There is more of a need to bring the team back to a higher level in terms of sport."

Red Bull F1 projects escape change in wake of Mateschitz death

Mateschitz was rarely seen around the F1 paddock with both Red Bull and AlphaTauri left to work as they saw fit.

This level of autonomy was uncommon in the brand's portfolio of activities but Marko is confident this working practice will go unchanged under the new regime.

"Certainly a lot will change," he conceded. "It was de facto autocracy.

"But Red Bull Racing is the group's strongest and most efficient marketing tool. We have worked very independently in the past. We were the only ones who didn't have to follow certain company rules.

"This autonomy existed with the consent of Mateschitz. But it has already leaked out that the new management wants to continue Formula 1 activities. Like now, with a relatively strong independence."

