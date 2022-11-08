Red Bull 'boundary pushing' DNA behind Verstappen record - Horner

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Tuesday 8 November 2022 10:30

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the willingness to "push boundaries" is behind Max Verstappen's record-breaking F1 season.

Horner also insisted the team could be "incredibly proud" to have helped Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel become two of the three most successful drivers in a single F1 campaign.

Verstappen holds the record for most wins in a single season having secured his 14th triumph at the Mexico City Grand Prix last time out, with Red Bull outthinking Mercedes with a soft-to-medium tyre strategy.

Vettel achieved 13 victories in 2013 en route to his fourth world championship, including nine in a row to equal Alberto Ascari's record.

Dutchman Verstappen has the opportunity to stretch his new record to 16 with races to come in Brazil and Abu Dhabi over the next two weekends.

Asked what the successes of Verstappen and Vettel say about Red Bull as a team, Horner replied: “I think it’s something that the team can be incredibly proud of.

"There are a lot of people that are sitting around the engineering office, in the garage and, obviously, back at the factory that are all the same people that did it all with Sebastian and are doing it all again with Max.

“I think the DNA of our team is that we’re a race team.

"We’re a team of racers, we push the boundaries, we’re aggressive in the way that we go racing and we follow our passion that is to go out there and do our very best."

Verstappen feel for tyres "exceptional"

Verstappen's route to a second title has been far smoother than his first, his imperious form avoiding a repeat of the dramatic season finale of last season.

Describing his driver's "masterful" driving, Horner explained: “You can see now that he is playing with the tools he has available to him in the car.

"He’s constantly on top of them.

"You hear the banter between him and his engineer and he’s got a tremendous feel for what the tyres need, what they don’t and I think it’s something he’s developed.

“He’s always been strong at it but I think this year he’s been exceptional.”