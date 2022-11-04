F1 handed Verstappen warning as Steiner blasts critics - GPFans F1 Recap

Ian Parkes

Friday 4 November 2022 22:30

Max Verstappen believes it "impossible" for F1 to ditch tyre blankets and predicts 'big crashes' should the sport persist with its plan.

Steiner hits back at critics of Schumacher handling - "Tough s**t"

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has hit back at critics of the team's handling this season of Mick Schumacher whose F1 future remains in doubt.

F1 finally ready to consider credible 11th-team entry

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has claimed the sport is finally ready to entertain credible proposals to increase the grid to 11 teams.

Red Bull "negative publicity" a "long-term" deterrent for F1 rivals

Former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen is confident the severity of Red Bull's budget cap penalty will have a 'long-term benefit for F1'.

Alonso beyond caring as Alpine frustration boils over

Fernando Alonso has conceded to counting down the days to his Alpine exit after reliability trouble forced him to retire from a fourth race of the season.

Russell hints at Mercedes advantage in Ferrari tussle