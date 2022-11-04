Welcome to GPFans

F1 handed Verstappen warning as Steiner blasts critics - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 LIVE - Red Bull hit Las Vegas casino in bizarre F1 clip
Hamilton surprises boss in "James Bond-like" off-road test
F1 finally ready to consider credible 11th-team entry
Red Bull "negative publicity" a "long-term" deterrent for F1 rivals
F1 enjoys another revenue bump as recovery continues
Ferrari explain Leclerc's Mexican strategy alphabet
Russell hints at Mercedes advantage in Ferrari tussle
Red Bull delay PU plan as FIA 'tidy up' regulations
Alonso beyond caring as Alpine frustration boils over
Aston Martin demand "fairness" between drivers
Steiner hits back at critics of Schumacher handling - "Tough s**t"
Wolff staring at "half-empty glass" in Red Bull fight
Verstappen warns F1 against "impossible" change
Max Verstappen believes it "impossible" for F1 to ditch tyre blankets and predicts 'big crashes' should the sport persist with its plan. Read more...

Steiner hits back at critics of Schumacher handling - "Tough s**t"

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has hit back at critics of the team's handling this season of Mick Schumacher whose F1 future remains in doubt. Read more...

F1 finally ready to consider credible 11th-team entry

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has claimed the sport is finally ready to entertain credible proposals to increase the grid to 11 teams. Read more...

Red Bull "negative publicity" a "long-term" deterrent for F1 rivals

Former F1 champion Mika Hakkinen is confident the severity of Red Bull's budget cap penalty will have a 'long-term benefit for F1'. Read more...

Alonso beyond caring as Alpine frustration boils over

Fernando Alonso has conceded to counting down the days to his Alpine exit after reliability trouble forced him to retire from a fourth race of the season. Read more...

Russell hints at Mercedes advantage in Ferrari tussle

George Russell has suggested Mercedes has "overtaken" Ferrari on pace as the battle for second in the F1 constructors' championship reaches its climax. Read more...

