Steiner hits back at critics of Schumacher handling - "Tough s**t"

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has hit back at critics of the team's handling this season of Mick Schumacher whose F1 future remains in doubt.

The American-owned team has the only vacancy on the grid, with Nico Hulkenberg strongly rumoured to be in line to take the seat currently held by Schumacher.

The delay in Haas' decision-making process has seen criticism grow in the German press and on social media, with suggestions the team is to blame for a run of disappointing results.

Asked how these comments are affecting Haas, Steiner said bluntly: “It doesn’t.

"Just look who says it. You judge the people like this.

"I’ve got my opinion about the people and I don’t need to write it on social media because I’ve got enough confidence to know what I do.” 

Valtteri Bottas' point at the Mexico City Grand Prix saw Schumacher replace the Finn as the driver with the longest run without scoring a point, stretching to nine races.

Steiner has made clear all the German needs to do to retain his seat is register on the scoreboard again, but with just two weekends remaining, time is running out.

Despite the team being unaffected by media criticism, when asked if he is worried the opinions of fans are being skewed by "those people", Steiner conceded: “Absolutely.

"They are influenced but that is part of the game. But going into battle and always justifying when you know you did the right thing is like, 'Okay, a few fans are against that'. Tough s**t!”

