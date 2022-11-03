Mexico City GP promoter welcomes Colombia "competition"

Sam Hall

Mexico City Grand Prix promoter Alejandro Soberon believes there is space for "another" F1 race on the American continents as Colombia chases a calendar spot.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently travelled to Colombia following Sunday's race to discuss the potential of adding a second South American event to the schedule, with Brazil the only country that features on the current schedule.

Should Colombia land a contract, it would take the total number of races across North and South America to seven and just three behind Europe's 10.

With record-breaking crowds of 397,000 across the three days at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Soberon does not believe the addition of Colombia would reduce interest in other grands prix.

“We love competition, it’s good, because it keeps you in shape and alert,” said Soberon.

“Three races in the States. Before, it was unthinkable. Today, it even looks reasonable.

“I think Miami is going to be a very big success. You saw the attendance in Austin, it’s much better than other years, it’s a stronger race.

"And all the pre-sales in Vegas are through the roof. So I think that’s good for the region, for the time zone, that is very good.

“So with Canada, three races [in the United States], Mexico, and Brazil, the question is 'Is there room for another one?' My personal belief is there is room for another one.

“But it doesn’t have to go against another race in the same time zone. It can go against another time zone. So who’s going to be at risk, how competitive is that offer? It’s going to be very interesting.”

Mexico contract talks 'need to move faster'

Ahead of this year's Mexico City Grand Prix, a new three-year deal with F1 was confirmed to keep the venue on the calendar.

Prior to the announcement, the Mexican race was set to be out of contract at the fall of the chequered flag.

But with interest high for positions on the schedule in the future, Soberon warned things cannot be run so close to the wire in the future.

“Today, there are more and more cities interested in getting a slot on the calendar.," he added.

"That basically means that everybody needs to move faster, trying to make the alliance of interest to make it happen, because I think Formula 1 is in a great position today.”