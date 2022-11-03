Hamilton headlines Las Vegas F1 launch party

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Lewis Hamilton headlines a free all-day launch party for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Nevada city will return to the F1 calendar next year, with the circuit layout allowing drivers to race along the iconic Strip.

In anticipation of the race, Caesar's Palace is hosting a party to celebrate a year to go before the event, with the race scheduled to take place on November 18.

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Sergio Perez and Alex Albon will be in attendance, with live demonstration runs of the cars being completed on the Las Vegas Boulevard.

The party will begin at 11:00am local time [6pm BST] on Saturday and extend into the night, with fans being treated to the smell of burning rubber from 5.50pm.

When the party was announced, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We are thrilled to welcome our fans to the launch of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"The Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to become a regular fixture in the city and on the global sporting calendar, so it is important to have local fans both celebrated and celebrating with us from the very start.

"This launch is a small but exciting taste of things to come over the next year when all the Formula 1 teams hit The Strip.”

