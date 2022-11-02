Mercedes surprise Red Bull as Kravitz defended in Sky boycott row - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed he was left surprised by Mercedes' tyre strategy at the Mexico City Grand Prix.Read more...
Brundle backs Kravitz as Red Bull Sky boycott leads to abuse
Martin Brundle has insisted Sky Sports F1 colleague Ted Kravitz has his "full support" as the Red Bull boycott saga continues. Read more...
Russell rues costly Hamilton tussle
George Russell has conceded to being cautious in his approach to turn one at the Mexico City Grand Prix due to Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton being in close proximity. Read more...
Ocon bites back after Alonso Alpine accusation
Esteban Ocon has dismissed Alpine team-mate Fernando Alonso's accusation that "only car 14" has experienced reliability issues within the F1 team this season. Read more...
Hamilton Massa showdown anniversary: Cause revealed behind dramatic finale
Former F1 driver Timo Glock has revealed the dramatic final lap overtake from Lewis Hamilton at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix was caused by an F1-FIA procedural issue. Read more...