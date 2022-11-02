Welcome to GPFans

Mercedes surprise Red Bull as Kravitz defended in Sky boycott row - GPFans F1 Recap
Button fears Ricciardo F1 return unlikely after reputational blow
Ferrari dismiss Mercedes resurgence concern
Hamilton adamant F1 the priority despite birth of new projects
2
Horner clarifies Red Bull Norris talks
21
F1 LIVE - Hamilton outshone by Norris in unusual sports ranking
F1 dismiss Brazilian GP cancellation fears
6
Mercedes reveal how Latifi influenced strategy error
Bottas to make belated Race of Champions debut
1
Hamilton spearheads F1 driver group investing in Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy project
2
Hamilton Massa showdown anniversary: Cause revealed behind dramatic finale
Ocon bites back after Alonso Alpine accusation
Russell rues costly Hamilton tussle
Mercedes awarded prestigious engineering trophy
F1 News

GPFans Staff

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed he was left surprised by Mercedes' tyre strategy at the Mexico City Grand Prix.Read more...

Brundle backs Kravitz as Red Bull Sky boycott leads to abuse

Martin Brundle has insisted Sky Sports F1 colleague Ted Kravitz has his "full support" as the Red Bull boycott saga continues. Read more...

Russell rues costly Hamilton tussle

George Russell has conceded to being cautious in his approach to turn one at the Mexico City Grand Prix due to Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton being in close proximity. Read more...

Ocon bites back after Alonso Alpine accusation

Esteban Ocon has dismissed Alpine team-mate Fernando Alonso's accusation that "only car 14" has experienced reliability issues within the F1 team this season. Read more...

Hamilton Massa showdown anniversary: Cause revealed behind dramatic finale

Former F1 driver Timo Glock has revealed the dramatic final lap overtake from Lewis Hamilton at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix was caused by an F1-FIA procedural issue. Read more...

