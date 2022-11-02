Brundle backs Kravitz as Red Bull Sky boycott leads to abuse

Welcome to GPFans

F1 News

Martin Brundle has insisted Sky Sports F1 colleague Ted Kravitz has his "full support" as the Red Bull boycott saga continues.

The championship-winning team refused to take part in Sky's broadcasts across the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend for what team principal Christian Horner described as "derogatory" remarks made regarding Max Verstappen's maiden triumph last year.

Kravitz's dialogue at the United States Grand Prix, where he suggested Lewis Hamilton was robbed of an eighth title in Abu Dhabi last season, is believed to be the tipping point for Red Bull.

The one-race boycott was handed out as a warning to the broadcaster.

Depending on allegiances, abuse has been aimed toward Kravitz or Red Bull on social media in the days since the boycott was revealed.

Despite Sky's silence on the subject, Brundle has confirmed his full backing for Kravitz. The duo first worked together for ITV in the 1990s.

"For the avoidance of doubt, my friend and colleague for the past 26 years Ted Kravitz has my full support," Brundle said in a tweet.

"Face-to-face dialogue is the only way to sort out issues and disputes in the relentless crucible of the F1 paddock.

"We all have opinions and different jobs to do, that’s life."

