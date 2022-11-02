Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Horner "surprised" by Mercedes strategy error
1
Hamilton Massa showdown anniversary: Cause revealed behind dramatic finale
Ocon bites back after Alonso Alpine accusation
Russell rues costly Hamilton tussle
Mercedes awarded prestigious engineering trophy
3
Brundle backs Kravitz as Red Bull Sky boycott leads to abuse
Ricciardo refuses full blame in Tsunoda incident
Ferrari struggles surpass power unit compromise
Wolff - "Teaser" Alonso provides F1 "comedy" with Hamilton jibe
Hamilton laughs off Alonso as Verstappen Sky boycott triggers reaction - GPFans F1 Recap
Perez insists "intense" Mexican fans harmless despite safety fears
21
F1 LIVE - Hulkenberg "optimistic" over F1 return
1
Colombia pushing for 10-year F1 deal after Domenicali visit
3
Wolff in "no doubt" over "greatest racing driver" Hamilton success outside F1
Horner "surprised" by Mercedes strategy error

Horner "surprised" by Mercedes strategy error

F1 News

2 comments

Horner "surprised" by Mercedes strategy error

Horner "surprised" by Mercedes strategy error
Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed he was left surprised by Mercedes' tyre strategy at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen took a record-breaking 14th win of the season unchallenged after Mercedes switched to the unfavoured hard tyres.

This left Lewis Hamilton struggling to match the Dutchman's lap times and Horner said: “I think that we got the strategy right here.

"I think, for us, the soft-medium looked like the quicker race. The medium-hard, the hard – there is just not as much grip with the tyre, so we were quite surprised that Mercedes went as conservative as they did with the medium-hard strategy.

“But Max, he’s the first guy ever to convert a pole position into a race lead through turns one and two and really, he controlled the race from the very beginning on those soft tyres, not warming them up too quickly, making sure there was longevity to them.

“And actually, when they came off the car, there was still a lot of life left in them and that gave us even more confidence that the medium tyre would be fine as a one-stop.

“Again, it was a question of not abusing that tyre which is something that he has just been masterful at this year."

Red Bull still "had edge" over Mercedes

Verstappen's soft-medium was the strategy predicted by most ahead of the race given the struggle with the hard tyres early on in practice.

Asked if Mercedes would have been able to have won the race on a more conventional strategy, Horner replied: “I think we still had the edge but they would have been a lot closer.

"You could hear their drivers weren’t very happy about the hard tyre and that’s the second weekend in a row that they’ve put that tyre on and it’s cost them a victory.

“I was quite surprised at that.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x