F1 Twitter's best Mexico City Grand Prix memes
The Mexico City Grand Prix was not the most entertaining race for neutrals as Max Verstappen eased to his 14th win of the season.
Despite the predictable result, F1 fans on Twitter and social media had a lot to poke fun at, especially Fernando Alonso's frustration as another strong drive was ruined by mechanical failure.
Alonso summed it up by telling his team over the radio "What a season! What a season!" but he did not mean it in the same way as someone like Red Bull's two-time champion Verstappen.
Daniel Ricciardo was named driver of the day after finishing seventh, with many F1 fans crediting him as giving life to an otherwise underwhelming race which included the Australian taking out AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda.
A lot of Twitter users went with yawning emojis and gifs to pass the time waiting for some action to happen.
Here are the best F1 memes from the Mexico City Grand Prix.
"Unbelievable what a season"— F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) October 30, 2022
Verstappen Alonso pic.twitter.com/w5jd1tgH47
Sarcastically: pic.twitter.com/4rsTzjNkkh— GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) October 30, 2022
Alonso train pic.twitter.com/NelTaK7Shx— F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) October 30, 2022
Everyone watching the #MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/7aJNVAYbZj— F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) October 30, 2022
ZzZZzZzzzZZzzZzzzZZ pic.twitter.com/5jsnav6bTX— Battery Voltas (@BatteryVoltas) October 30, 2022
Me watching #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/R2EkPJtrEv— F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) October 30, 2022
Daniel ricciardo during the Mexico Grand Prix: pic.twitter.com/L0abrcJZch— F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) October 30, 2022
Daniel Ricciardo trying to make this race interesting while passing Tsunoda #F1 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/cvkH6DuvMa— F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) October 30, 2022
Current mood: pic.twitter.com/9hv72c1NEQ— F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) October 30, 2022
October 30, 2022