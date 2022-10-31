F1 Twitter's best Mexico City Grand Prix memes

Ronan Murphy

Monday 31 October 2022

The Mexico City Grand Prix was not the most entertaining race for neutrals as Max Verstappen eased to his 14th win of the season.

Despite the predictable result, F1 fans on Twitter and social media had a lot to poke fun at, especially Fernando Alonso's frustration as another strong drive was ruined by mechanical failure.

Alonso summed it up by telling his team over the radio "What a season! What a season!" but he did not mean it in the same way as someone like Red Bull's two-time champion Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo was named driver of the day after finishing seventh, with many F1 fans crediting him as giving life to an otherwise underwhelming race which included the Australian taking out AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda.

A lot of Twitter users went with yawning emojis and gifs to pass the time waiting for some action to happen.

Here are the best F1 memes from the Mexico City Grand Prix.

"Unbelievable what a season"



Verstappen Alonso pic.twitter.com/w5jd1tgH47 — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) October 30, 2022

Daniel ricciardo during the Mexico Grand Prix: pic.twitter.com/L0abrcJZch — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) October 30, 2022