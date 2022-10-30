F1 Mexico City Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Ian Parkes

Sunday 30 October 2022 17:01 - Updated: 17:01

Max Verstappen must upset the formbook for the Mexico City Grand Prix if he is to score an F1 record-breaking 14th victory of the season.

The Red Bull driver starts from what is only his sixth pole position of the year, from what is the 20th race of the campaign.

Pole, however, is far from the ideal starting position for the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as none of the last four drivers who have started from that grid spot have gone on to win the race.

The last two races at this track have been won from third, so that could play into the hands of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who lines up behind a front row that includes Verstappen and team-mate George Russell.

The fight for the win appears to be between the front three, although home hero Sergio Perez will fancy his chances of forcing his way into the frame as he lines up from fourth.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc appear to be out of contention as the Ferrari has not performed well at this circuit, with the duo starting fifth and seventh respectively.

In terms of penalties, there are only two for this race, with Kevin Magnussen serving a five-place drop for an engine change to his Haas on Friday.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, meanwhile, falls three places for causing a collision with Alpine's Fernando Alonso in last week's United States Grand Prix.

Magnussen and Stroll start 19th and 20th respectively.

Check out the full grid below...