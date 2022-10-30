Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Alonso in scathing Alpine Honda comparison
Sainz hails "special relationship" with fans despite security concerns
Wolff urges Mercedes to stay humble when 'reaching for the stars'
8
F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen's Sky Sports boycott
1
Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as test and reserve driver
Verstappen "not interested" in F1 record busting
1
Hamilton giggling over Alonso Verstappen swipe
Horner reveals "underpants" fear amid Mexican chaos
Red Bull a "cheap target" in Sky storm as Verstappen and Hamilton in united front - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen records and Red Bull trials - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
21
F1 LIVE - Alonso in awe of motorsport 'moment of the year'
Gasly demands FIA discussion after "harsh" penalty
Verstappen smashes records as Ferrari find doom and gloom - Mexico City GP stats
2
Binotto questions Ferrari strategy criticism after Mercedes 'mistake'
F1 Mexico City Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 News

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Max Verstappen must upset the formbook for the Mexico City Grand Prix if he is to score an F1 record-breaking 14th victory of the season.

The Red Bull driver starts from what is only his sixth pole position of the year, from what is the 20th race of the campaign.

Pole, however, is far from the ideal starting position for the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as none of the last four drivers who have started from that grid spot have gone on to win the race.

The last two races at this track have been won from third, so that could play into the hands of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who lines up behind a front row that includes Verstappen and team-mate George Russell.

The fight for the win appears to be between the front three, although home hero Sergio Perez will fancy his chances of forcing his way into the frame as he lines up from fourth.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc appear to be out of contention as the Ferrari has not performed well at this circuit, with the duo starting fifth and seventh respectively.

In terms of penalties, there are only two for this race, with Kevin Magnussen serving a five-place drop for an engine change to his Haas on Friday.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll, meanwhile, falls three places for causing a collision with Alpine's Fernando Alonso in last week's United States Grand Prix.

Magnussen and Stroll start 19th and 20th respectively.

Check out the full grid below...

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x