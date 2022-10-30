Welcome to GPFans

Verstappen predicts Mexico "fun" with Mercedes but Hamilton has PU concerns - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen is relishing the prospect of a "fun" battle with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton after a tense qualifying session at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Read more...

Hamilton concedes engine fear after season-best qualifying

Lewis Hamilton has conceded to suffering engine problems on his final Q3 run despite equalling his season-best qualifying result. Read more...

Wolff calls on Hamilton and Russell to cause turn-one trouble for Verstappen

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has urged Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to 'stick their noses in' at the start of the Mexico City Grand Prix in their drag race with Max Verstappen into turn one. Read more...

Leclerc fears Mexico "nightmare" due to "strange" Ferrari issues

Charles Leclerc has conceded to fears his Mexico City Grand Prix weekend could become a "nightmare" should Ferrari be unable to solve his "strange" engine problems. Read more...

Mercedes dismiss Horner Red Bull penalty "exaggeration"

Mercedes director of trackside engineering Andrew Shovlin has labelled Christian Horner's claim that Red Bull was handed a "draconian" budget cap breach penalty as an "exaggeration". Read more...

Horner "on the ropes" as Wolff and Brown will "keep punching" - Brundle

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle believes Christian Horner is "on the ropes" over Red Bull's budget cap breach and expects rivals Toto Wolff and Zak Brown to "keep punching". Read more...

Red Bull - Burning down our windtunnel not good enough for our rivals

Christian Horner has claimed Red Bull's rivals would not have been happy with his team's budget cap penalty if the FIA had suggested burning down its windtunnel. Read more...

