Red Bull - Burning down our windtunnel not good enough for our rivals

Ian Parkes

Saturday 29 October 2022 04:00

Christian Horner has claimed Red Bull's rivals would not have been happy with his team's budget cap penalty if the FIA had suggested burning down its windtunnel.

The FIA's Cost Cap Administration has hit Red Bull with a $7million fine and a 10 percent reduction in windtunnel and CFD testing time after exceeding the 2021 cap by £1,864,000.

Horner declared the punishment to be draconian, particularly on the sporting side as he feels the lack of testing will result in a loss of lap time for next season, potentially up to half a second.

There is the possibility Red Bull could struggle to defend its drivers' and constructors' championships next year if Horner's claims are correct.

Assessing the damaging effects on his team's title bid for 2023, Horner said: "It's a handicap.

"We are going to have to work incredibly hard. It gives an advantage to our competitors, which is why they were pushing so hard for a draconian penalty.

"We're going to have to be efficient with our time, efficient with the runs we choose to do in our windtunnel.

"I have full belief in our team, the capabilities of our team. They have demonstrated that time and time again.

"There were other sporting penalties available to the FIA. This one was lobbied hard for by our competitors because they felt it would hit us the hardest."

As to how he felt his rivals would view the penalty, Horner added: "Some of them have been quick to talk in the media. I'm sure for them it [the penalty] won't be enough.

"I'm sure if you burnt our windtunnel down it wouldn't be enough.

"After an awful lot of dialogue with the FIA, they know the impact this will have on us.

"They see how the team operates, the efficiency of the runs. This has a material impact on our car for the next two years."