Aston Martin highlight "most important" detail of budget cap saga

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has insisted it is "important to highlight" the fact his team remained within the budget cap after accepting a fine from the FIA.

F1's governing body handed out a $450,000 fine to the Silverstone-based outfit for a procedural breach of the financial regulations, a much lighter consequence than Red Bull suffered for its minor infringement.

The Milton Keynes-based team was fined $7million and stripped of 10 percent of its aerodynamic testing for next season.

Aston Martin's issues centred around administrative protocols due to the complexity of completing the first financial audit of this era of regulations.

The matter is now considered to be over for the team, given the acceptance of the fine through an ABA.

Speaking for the first time since news of the ABA was revealed at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Krack said: "We are happy we can close this chapter now.

"The 2021 cost cap discussions are hopefully terminated soon.

"The collaboration with the FIA was very good, very open and transparent. The regulations are very complex, there were different interpretations and this led to what it led to.

"It is important to highlight we were always under the cap, which is the most important and the FIA has determined the fine, which we accept as it is. We move on."

