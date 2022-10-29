Hamilton sets out "time to panic" for F1 career

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Saturday 29 October 2022 07:00

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the point in his career where he feels he will need to "panic" over his future.

The seven-time F1 champion has confirmed talks are underway with Mercedes over a new multi-year contract that would see Hamilton race into his 40s.

The move would complete what could be viewed as a U-turn given Hamilton has previously suggested his time in F1 would come to an end before he reached the milestone birthday.

Hamilton, who is only exceeded on the current F1 grid in terms of age by Fernando Alonso, explained: "It is really about state of mind.

"I don't feel old but if you look at yourself in a mirror every day and tell yourself you are old, that is probably how you are going to feel.

"I don't feel old at all, I feel young, I feel that through my training, through the energy I still have today.

"If you knew the things you knew today, how much better would you be when you were younger? If I knew things I knew today, I would have been even better at 22 but I have got the wisdom now."

Hamilton unconcerned by reactions

As in any sphere, an F1 driver's reactions will begin to dwindle as they enter the twilight of their career.

But Hamilton has pointed to his current form, insisting: "If you look at all my starts, I have had the best starts of anyone this year.

"My concentration levels have not been a problem and also there are things you can work on in the background to keep those sharp.

"There are things I am constantly working on to make sure those stay as sharp as they can be.

"I am sure naturally at some stage those things start to change but I have not seen that yet. When I do, it is time to panic, I guess."