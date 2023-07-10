Brad Pitt hit 150mph at Silverstone UNNOTICED by 100,000 capacity crowd

Joe Ellis

Monday 10 July 2023 10:27

Brad Pitt zoomed around Silverstone immediately after F1 qualifying at the British Grand Prix, but hardly anyone noticed.

The Hollywood superstar was a part of an "11th team" last weekend, running a modified version of a Formula 2 car for on-track scenes and he got the chance to show off his skills on Saturday.

Pitt went out alongside another F2 car and hit speeds of 150mph during filming runs but nobody believed that it was actually him behind the wheel.

Pitt has been in and around the paddock all weekend, which is effectively doubling as a film set, with his character - Sonny Hayes - set to be the protagonist.

Mercedes are lending a hand to Pitt and the film crew to make the movie as realistic as possible

Pretty impressive

100,000 fans attended qualifying day at Silverstone and yet none of them were really aware that Pitt was actually driving, assuming instead that it was a stunt driver.

“Nobody knew it was Brad; we thought it was a random F2 car,” said Marc Frith, 48, from Milton Keynes to The Telegraph.

“If that was him, he was pretty impressive, he didn’t hold back,” added Jamie Kingston, 25, from Deal, Kent.

Pitt was able to drive to a very raucous crowd who were cheering as F1 drivers were interviewed after qualifying.

Max Verstappen took pole position but the biggest cheers came for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who were second and third for McLaren.

