Chris Deeley

Saturday 8 July 2023 16:34

Yet another qualifying session this season was affected by rain, with drivers at Silverstone forced to deal with drying conditions after wet weather earlier in the afternoon.

Sergio Perez lost out again to drop out of the session in Q1, losing out in the damp to miss Q3 for the fifth consecutive race.

The first part of qualifying was paused for a red flag when Kevin Magnussen's Haas stopped out on the track, leaving the track conditions to change yet again while the cars sat in the pits.

As cars came out for a single frantic flying lap each after the red flag, it became clear that the track had improved by over a second a lap – making it effectively a one-lap shootout.

F1 Silverstone Qualifying Results: British Grand Prix 2023

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

17. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

18. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

19. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri]

20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

