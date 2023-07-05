Norris SLAMS 'stupid' protesters ahead of British Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 5 July 2023

Lando Norris has warned that anybody planning to protest at the upcoming British Grand Prix is 'putting their life in danger', after the McLaren driver declared that any such actions would be 'a very selfish thing to do'.

As Silverstone rapidly approaches, fears over a possible protest from Just Stop Oil campaigners continue to grow.

The group recklessly took to the track last year and Norris has now pleaded with them not to repeat such a dangerous stunt at this weekend's race.

Norris: Silverstone protest very selfish

“Of course, it is a concern because is a stupid thing to do to put your life in danger with cars driving around," he said.

“It is also a very selfish thing to do because of the consequences it could have on the person that drives the car.

“Everyone has a right to protest and I guess there are good ways of doing it and worse ways.

“I just hope people are smart enough not to do it. There are much safer ways to get just as much attention.”

Just Stop Oil protesters at last year's British Grand Prix

Protests from Just Stop Oil have become an increasing concern for high-profile events in recent weeks, with the Chelsea Flower Show, the World Snooker Championship, the last Ashes Test at Lord's and most recently Wimbledon all being targeted by the group.

Yet Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle believes that when it comes to protesting at events, doing so at an F1 race track is a step too far.

F1 protest absolute madness

“The fundamental difference here is that you are not putting your life in danger when you run on the pitch at Lord’s," he told the PA news agency.

“You are not putting your life in danger when you sit on a snooker table or protest at a flower show.

“A motor racing track is not the place to go. It is extraordinarily dangerous and people will be putting lives at risk if they go there, and any sensible, right-thinking person can extrapolate what the ultimate risk here is.

“My strong, strong message is: ‘Do not put your life in danger. This is not the place to go and sit on a floor’. It is absolute madness if someone climbs on to a live racing track.

“We have no specific intelligence, but we will plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

