Norris PLEADS with F1 to change rules with 'eyes closed' concern

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 4 July 2023 17:57

Lando Norris has stated that a lack of visibility due to spray after rainfall is "one of the next biggest topics" that needs changing in Formula 1.

The sport came to a halt on Saturday after Formula Regional driver Dilano van 't Hoff was killed at Spa-Francorchamps. In a wet final race of the weekend at the Belgian circuit, the 18-year-old was involved in a multi-car incident on the exit of Raidillon.

As well as the track layout of Spa, wet weather racing has come under the microscope following the tragic accident.

And Norris for one believes that something needs to be done about current conditions in the wet when following behind the spray of the car ahead.

"Between so many things that are done for safety, I think this is one of the next biggest topics I would say that needs to be changed," Norris said (via Motorsport.com).

"When you're not in the car, you don't realise how bad it is. You can't see from here to the wall [five metres ahead]. You can't see anything.

"So, if there's a car stopped here, you have no chance to react. And that can happen in Spa, that could have happened here. If someone went off up through turn two [at the Red Bull Ring] you don't see them until it's too late."

Norris: You may as well close your eyes

Spray from the F1 cars impacted Saturday's sprint race in Austria

Mercedes and McLaren are set to test a new wheel arch component after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, something which could dramatically decrease the amount of spray from a wet track surface.

"I think is a good thing that we're doing the test in Silverstone because you may as well close your eyes half the time going through turn two," said Norris.

"It's almost a better thing to close your eyes because you have to wish for the best sometimes."

