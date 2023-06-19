Norris reacts to 'UNSPORTSMANLIKE' penalty handed to him in Canada

Dan McCarthy

Monday 19 June 2023 09:57

Lando Norris has insisted he is 'confused' after being handed a penalty for "unsportsmanlike conduct" during the Canadian Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver was given a five-second time penalty and dropped multiple places to 13th after it was applied.

The incident that resulted in the penalty came during the early safety car period after debris flew off George Russell's car following a collision with one of the fearsome walls.

Norris was adjudged to have slowed the pack behind him too much as McLaren opted to "double-stack" their cars in the pit lane, meaning one driver would not lose out in terms of time.

Norris failed to score points in Canada

The British driver told Sky's Rachel Brookes after the race that he was baffled by the penalty and says he was simply doing what most other drivers would do in a similar situation.

“You want to keep the temperature in the tyres," he said. "Everyone leaves gaps and opens up gaps. It wasn’t like I was ten seconds behind my delta. If it’s because of the delta difference, then most people should be given penalties for the last three years or four years.

"So, I’m a bit confused. Nothing I can do. I slowed down to warm the tyres a bit and as soon as they told me to box, I pushed and tried going as fast as I can.

It ultimately proved to be a fruitless day for McLaren as team-mate Oscar Piastri could only manage 11th.

The Brackley-based outfit are sixth in the constructors' championship and find themselves 27 points adrift of their main rivals Alpine in fifth.

