F1 give HUGE update on future of Austrian Grand Prix with Mateschitz tribute

Joe Ellis

Saturday 1 July 2023 13:47 - Updated: 13:31

The Austrian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until at least 2030 after F1 agreed a new deal with the track's promoters.

Projekt Spielberg GmbH & Co KG will continue to promote the race heading into the next decade with the news announced on the morning of the 2023 edition of the event.

Whether it will continue to host F1 sprint races each year is yet to be decided but F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is delighted about the deal nonetheless.

Mateschitz's vision

“I am delighted to announce this news with our exceptional partners in Austria,” Domenicali said.

“The vision and passion of Dietrich Mateschitz, a man who loved this sport, made this all possible and it is a very special moment and a tribute to him that we can confirm we will be racing at this incredible venue until 2030.

“The race in Austria is a big favourite for the drivers and all our fans and we are looking forward to many years of excitement and action that are ahead of us.”

READ MORE: Who is Helmut Marko? The genius behind Red Bull rise to power