F1 2023 Austrian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 2 July 2023 09:27

A hectic qualifying session that saw numerous lap times deleted for exceeding track limits eventually saw Max Verstappen claim pole position yet again for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver will be looking to claim his seventh victory of the season as he leads the charge at lights out.

Trying to stop the Dutchman will be Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who line up behind the two-time world champion in second and third respectively.

British duo Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton are also in the mix for a podium finish in fourth and fifth. The McLaren driver will be looking to avoid contact with the Mercedes man from the off, something that saw him tumble down the order at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Both Sergio Perez and George Russell failed to make the top 10, the Mexican in particular finding himself the wrong side of the white line at Turns Nine and 10, as he lines up in 15th.

There was nearly a worrying moment for Verstappen after he was summoned to the stewards for allegedly impeding Kevin Magnussen in the Haas. Yet the 25-year-old was eventually cleared of any wrong doing.

With all the deleted lap times, potential penalties from the stewards and the small matter of a sprint race, there was much confusion over the final starting order for Sunday's race.

However, we have simplified things for you and your full starting grid for Sunday's grand prix is as follows...

READ MORE: F1 Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast - rain set to cause havoc AGAIN in Spielberg