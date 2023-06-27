Verstappen makes DOMINATION jibe at Mercedes

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 27 June 2023 11:57

Max Verstappen has claimed that one-team domination is nothing new in F1 as Red Bull continues to be the class of the field in 2023.

After eight races, the RB19 has been the car over the line first in every single one of them with Verstappen, the reigning double world champion, taking six of those eight victories.

Some fans have been critical of the sport this year with nobody able to compete with Red Bull in either qualifying or a race but Verstappen is aware that it's happened before.

Red Bull were the dominant team before the hybrid engines were introduced and it was actually Mercedes who were unstoppable for several years after 2014.

Max Verstappen spraying champagne on the podium is becoming tradition in F1 nowadays

Race by race

“Red Bull has done it already—they won four in a row (2010-13) before Mercedes, so they already showed they’re capable of doing these things, and of course, we want to do it again and that’s what we’re doing at the moment,” Verstappen told Forbes.

“We’ll find out how long it will last but we have a good group of people to keep it going and hopefully, of course, we all stay together and stick together for a while.

“At the moment it's very important we just go race by race and make sure that we are working very well together.”

