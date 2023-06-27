Red Bull technical wizard reveals SECRET behind RB19 domination

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 27 June 2023 10:57

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache has shed some light on why the RB19 is so good compared to its rivals.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have won all eight races in 2023 so far (six-two in Verstappen's favour) and nobody has got close to de-throning the reigning champions.

Mercedes and Toto Wolff believe they could close the gap soon with major upgrades coming to the W14 but even then they can't see a world where Verstappen is challenged for the title in 2023.

Wache, who is Adrian Newey's right-hand man in designing Red Bull's F1 cars, gave away where he thinks the latest design out of Milton Keynes excels compared to its rivals.

READ MORE: Marko casts MORE doubt on Perez future and suggests SHOCK replacement

Max Verstappen won the Canadian GP virtually unchallenged to lead his 224th consecutive lap this season

All about efficiency

"The efficiency, I would say," Wache said to Sky Sports. "On different tracks, we are able to produce downforce without massive drag.

"That I think is the main strength, yeah. Honestly, I think when you make the car, you try to make it as quick as possible. As quick a car as possible.

"And after, the success is also depending not only on you but also on the others. Then yeah, the difference is bigger than what we expected."

READ MORE: Why Adrian Newey is the BEST and WORST thing to happen to F1