IndyCar superstar in talks with almost EVERY F1 team over 2024 seat

Joe Ellis

Monday 26 June 2023 21:57

Runaway IndyCar Series leader Alex Palou is reportedly in talks with almost every F1 team over a potential race seat in 2024.

According to information gathered by Indystar, Palou's management company, Monaco Increased Management (MIM), have been pushing hard to get the Spaniard into F1 having proven his worth in America.

The 26-year-old is dominating the IndyCar points standings in 2023 as he leads former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson, his team-mate at Chip Ganassi Racing, by 74 points in a highly competitive field.

His performances are made even more impressive considering that every team has the same chassis and aero package and only the engines are different - between Honda and Chevrolet.

READ MORE: IndyCar STAR enjoys F1 test outing in Budapest

Time running out

It is thought in the IndyCar paddock that Palou has supposedly signed a deal to race for McLaren in the States next year after the British manufacturer tried to sign him for 2023 in a very public affair.

He eventually stayed with Ganassi, as he was contracted to, but McLaren maintained the ability to give him tests in an F1 car ahead of the expected move in 2024.

The Spanish Grand Prix saw Palou's management in talks with several teams who could have an opening next year although no clear favourites have emerged.

The issue for Palou is a supposed deadline of the end of July for him to find an F1 seat. Should he fail to do so, McLaren will be able to announce him as one of its IndyCar drivers for 2024.

The F1 silly season tends to hit its peak during the summer break which would leave Palou only days to secure a move before his deadline hits.

If Palou does find an F1 seat, McLaren could target Ericsson or former Ferrari junior Callum Ilott for its IndyCar team with both drivers set to be free agents at the end of the year.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group